Touhou Lost Word character tier list – Best characters in Touhou Lost Word

In Touhou Lost Word, players are tasked with creating a party of six characters that will then take on different battles in an RPG style. Only 9 playable characters were available at the game’s launch, but that number has crept over 50 since then. If you are playing the game, there is a decent chance you have wondered which characters are the best and worth investing in. Hence, we’ve put together a tier list ranking every character in the game, which will ultimately help you in setting your priorities.

Best characters in Touhou Lost Word

Tier Character S+ Lunar War Enchanter Marisa Kirisame, Suika Ibuki, Tewi Inaba, Watatsuki no Toyohime, Keine Kamishirasawa, Reimu Hakurei S Yukari Yakumo, Yonmu Konpaku, Medicine Melancholy, Yuyuko Saigyouji, Ran Yakumo, Remilia Scarlet, Watatsuki no Yorihime, Shion Yurigami, Yuuka Kazami, Lunar War Oracle Sanae Kochiya, Kaguya Houraisan, Kosuzu Motoori A Alice Margatroid, Chen, Kasen Ibaraki, Fujiwara no Mokou, Eirin Yagokoro , Ringo, Suwako Moriya, Minoriko Aki, Koishi Komeiji, Satori Komeiji, Iku Nagae, Sanae Kochiya, Yonmu Konpaku (Cherry Blossom), Mai Teireida, Satono Nishida, Patchouli Knowledge B Sakuya Izayoi, Reisen, Seiran, Cirno, Luna Child, Flandre Scarlet, Kanako Yasaka, Hieda no Akyuu, Shizuha Aki, Aya Shameimaru, Nemuno Sakata, Doremy Sweet, Clownpiece C Marisa Kirisame, Lily White, Daiyousei, Nitori Kawashiro, Byakuren Hijiri , Reisen Udongein Inaba, Star Sapphire D Hong Meiling, Sunny Milk

Since numerous characters are available in the game, forming a team can get confusing. Hence, you should try different characters and come to a conclusion yourself. Lunar War Enchanter Marisa Kirisame is an obvious pick if you have a damage-oriented playstyle. Thanks to her high damage Spell Cards and All targeting Last Word, she can complete a significant number of story card stages by herself. If you are unable to pull Lunar War Enchanter Marisa Kirisame, Eirin Yagokoro, and Kaguya Houraisan are good options for your primary DPS character slot.

On the other hand, Keine Kamishirasawa should be the priority if you plan to use characters geared towards defence, as she boasts the highest defence in the game. Yukari Yakumo and Yuyuko Saigyouji are also good alternatives if you don’t own Keine Kamishirasawa.