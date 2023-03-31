Tower Brawl combines tower defense elements, real-time strategy, and card genre. The game’s main idea is to build and defend your tower while attacking your opponents. As with many mobile games, Tower Brawl offers a feature where players can redeem codes, and if you are looking for the latest codes, we’ve listed them below.

All Tower Brawl Codes List

Tower Brawl working codes

fpsbjo9os – Claim an exclusive reward

Tower Brawl expired codes

6lvqavd9 – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds

4h7wcri4 – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds

g5dntp7q – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds

zczi130e – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds

ikrgg991 – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds

i8d843f4 – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds

dgh4puxp – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds

z6tj6a9j – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds

aftb7sv – Claim 1800 Diamonds

HAFTB7 – Claim 1800 Diamonds

777777 – Claim 1800 Diamonds

tb7777 – Claim 1800 Diamonds

welcome – Claim Legends

facebook – Claim 100 Diamonds

facebook777 – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds

k69jqgo6 – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds

27ryupc8 – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds

15c2br1h – Claim100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds

6bwosa85 – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds

2qcgnyez – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds

5hdh9tar – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds

zuh0bazr – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds

How to redeem Tower Brawl codes

To redeem codes in Tower Brawl, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Tap on your profile icon on the top left corner of the screen.

Select the Code option.

Enter the code in the empty box and click on Redeem.

How can you get more Tower Brawl codes?

You can follow Tower Brawl’s different social handles to keep a tab on all the latest news, including new codes. Alternatively, you can join their official Discord channel, where you’ll also get to interact with other players.

Why are my Tower Brawl codes not working?

A code might not work primarily because it was copied incorrectly or has a spelling error. Also, you must write or paste each code precisely as they are all case-sensitive.

What kind of game is Tower Brawl?

In Tower Brawl, players have to utilize different heroes and their synergies to defeat enemies. It features the original siege theme and tests players’ strategy-making skills.