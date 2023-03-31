Tower Brawl Codes
Claim free goodies.
Tower Brawl combines tower defense elements, real-time strategy, and card genre. The game’s main idea is to build and defend your tower while attacking your opponents. As with many mobile games, Tower Brawl offers a feature where players can redeem codes, and if you are looking for the latest codes, we’ve listed them below.
Related: Super Power Evolution Simulator Codes
All Tower Brawl Codes List
Tower Brawl working codes
- fpsbjo9os – Claim an exclusive reward
Tower Brawl expired codes
- 6lvqavd9 – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds
- 4h7wcri4 – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds
- g5dntp7q – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds
- zczi130e – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds
- ikrgg991 – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds
- i8d843f4 – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds
- dgh4puxp – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds
- z6tj6a9j – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds
- aftb7sv – Claim 1800 Diamonds
- HAFTB7 – Claim 1800 Diamonds
- 777777 – Claim 1800 Diamonds
- tb7777 – Claim 1800 Diamonds
- welcome – Claim Legends
- facebook – Claim 100 Diamonds
- facebook777 – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds
- k69jqgo6 – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds
- 27ryupc8 – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds
- 15c2br1h – Claim100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds
- 6bwosa85 – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds
- 2qcgnyez – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds
- 5hdh9tar – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds
- zuh0bazr – Claim 100 Diamonds and 1000 Golds
How to redeem Tower Brawl codes
To redeem codes in Tower Brawl, follow the below-mentioned steps.
- Launch the game on your device.
- Tap on your profile icon on the top left corner of the screen.
- Select the Code option.
- Enter the code in the empty box and click on Redeem.
How can you get more Tower Brawl codes?
You can follow Tower Brawl’s different social handles to keep a tab on all the latest news, including new codes. Alternatively, you can join their official Discord channel, where you’ll also get to interact with other players.
Why are my Tower Brawl codes not working?
A code might not work primarily because it was copied incorrectly or has a spelling error. Also, you must write or paste each code precisely as they are all case-sensitive.
What kind of game is Tower Brawl?
In Tower Brawl, players have to utilize different heroes and their synergies to defeat enemies. It features the original siege theme and tests players’ strategy-making skills.