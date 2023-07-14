Type Soul Codes (July 2023)

If you are looking for a Bleach-themed game to satisfy your inner anime fanatic, look no further than Type Soul. You can be a Soul Reaper, Quincy, or a Hollow and engage in intense battles within the Bleach universe. The game features a variety of iconic characters, abilities, and locations from the Bleach series.

There are several free rewards up for grabs that players can claim using Type Soul codes. These generally offer valuable resources such as Blue Pill, Soul Ticket, or reroll options.

Type Soul codes list

Type Soul working codes

These are the active codes for the game.

shutdownsrry – Claim an Elemental Reroll

55klikes – Claim a Blue Pill

tyforfollows – Claim a Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll

35klikes – Claim a Blue Pill

20klikes – Claim a Locked Weapon Reroll

10klikes – Claim a Blue Pill

sorryforshutdown – Claim a Soul Ticket

Type Soul expired codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for the game.

How to redeem Type Soul codes?

To redeem the codes for the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the present icon on the top left corner of the screen.

Put the code in the text box that appears and press enter.

How to get more Type Soul codes?

Like always, interested players can follow different social handles for the game to find new codes regularly. You can join the Type:// Roblox Group or Type://Soul Discord Server, where you’ll also get to interact with fellow players. You can also follow @Saeyoori on Twitter.

Why are my Type Soul codes not working?

If the codes you’re using in Roblox are not functioning, there are several potential explanations. The codes may have expired or are no longer valid, so ensure they are still active. Mistakes in typing the codes can also prevent them from working, so double-check for any errors in your input. Certain codes may have restrictions, such as being limited to specific regions or user groups, so verify if any limitations apply.

How to get more Type Soul rewards?

It is best to join the Discord and Roblox groups mentioned above, as these will enable you to stay informed about any prospective freebies. Nevertheless, you’ll need to grind the game to get the majority of rewards.

What is Type Soul?

Like the Bleach franchise, you’ll embark on a thrilling journey in the Bleach universe. You can take on the role of Soul Reaper, Hollow, or Quincy; your choice will dictate how the game progresses. There are tons of missions to tackle and numerous enemies to slay in the game, so you’ll be working on leveling up your character from the get-go.