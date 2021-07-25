The Ultra League Remix tier list in Pokémon Go Battle League Season 8 – July 2021

The Ultra League Remix works a little bit differently than the original Ultra League in Pokémon Go. A majority of the rules still apply, such as only using Pokémon that do not exceed the 2,500 CP requirement, and you need to use a team of three, but there are 20 Pokémon that have been banned from this division. You won’t be able to use the ones listed out that were the most popular during the first part of the Ultra League in Season 8. Instead, you’ll have fewer options, forcing you to changes things up. This is our Ultra League Remix tier list for Pokémon Go Battle League Season 8, during July 2021.

When picking a complete team to use in a Battle League fight, you want to consider your options of using a Lead, a Switch, and a Closer Pokémon.

The Ultra League Remix tier list

Best Lead Pokémon tier list

A Lead Pokémon will be the first one that enters the fight. You’re going to start with this Pokémon. Because it’s your starting option, you want to find one that is balanced between having a high attack and a decent amount of defenses. These are our choices of some of the best options available to you in the Ultra League Remix.

Tier Pokémon S Abomasnow (shadow), Deoxys (Defense), Drifblim, Galarian Stunfisk, Gengar, Jellicent, Machamp (shadow), and Steelix A Alolan Ninetales, Lucario, Meganium, Mew, Mewtwo (Armored), Nidoqueen (shadow), Politoed, and Scrafty B Dragalge, Flygon (shadow), Gardevoir (shadow), Gliscor, Mandibuzz, Magnezone (shadow), Skarmory, and Snorlax (shadow) C Drapion (shadow), Granbull (shadow), Hypno, Jirachi, Lugia, Suicune, Typhlosion, and Whiscash D Alolan Sandslash, Crobat (shadow), Goodra, Pangoro, Regirock, Serperior, Sirfetch’d, and Zangoose

Your Lead Pokémon also will want to use one of your shields, but if you choose an overly bulky option, they may not need one and you use both of them on your Switch Pokémon.

Best Switch Pokémon tier list

The Switch Pokémon on your team will be you swap between when you’re not using the Lead or Closer. You want to reserve your Closer Pokémon as the last option for as long as possible, so you’re typically switching between your Lead and Switch Pokémon. This choice typically doesn’t have as much defense and is instead considered a glass cannon. These are some of the best options available to you in the Ultra League Remix.

Tier Pokémon S Drapion (shadow), Galarian Stunfisk, Jellicent, Lucario, Machamp, Nidoqueen (shadow), Snorlax (shadow), and Zangoose A Dragalge, Gengar, Politoed (shadow), Regice, Regirock, Roserade, Seaking, and Steelix B Cradily, Electivire (shadow), Excadrill, Gallade, Goodra, Muk (shadow), Pelipper, and Primeape C Crustle, Froslass, Gliscor, Hypno, Pinsir (shadow), Scrafty, Sirfetch’d, and Tangrowth D Blaziken, Cobalion, Flygon, Galarian Rapidash, Galvantula, Kingler, Magmar (shadow), and Scolipede

Your Switch Pokémon will want to use at least one shield. However, if you can manage it, you may want to use both of them on it, especially for something like Machamp, where it has extremely low defenses.

Best Closer Pokémon tier list

The Closer Pokémon will be the final choice you use in your roster. It should have the most defense on your team, and it should be considered the final resort that you use when battling an opponent. Despite having the most defense, it still needs a decent amount of attack to finish off the enemy team. These are some of the best options available to you in the Ultra League Remix.

Tier Pokémon S Heracross, Lugia, Mandibuzz, Meganium, Regice, Regirock, Scarfty, and Steelix A Alomomola, Banette (shadow), Blastoise, Hitmontop, Kingdra, Ludicolo, Skarmory, and Uxie B Alolan Ninetales, Altaria, Chesnaught, Genesect (Burn), Gliscor, Ho-Oh, Skuntank, Torkoal C Cradily, Dragalge, Excadrill, Jellicent, Perrserker, Serperior, Tangrowth (shadow), and Zekrom D Aromatisse, Conkeldurr, Flygon (shadow), Pangoro, Reshiram, Slurpuff, Slyveon, and Victini

Your Closer Pokémon should be the bulkiest option on your team. You do not want to use any shields on this choice, so make sure they go to your Lead and Switch options.