Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Chapter 11 Treasure Locations

This memorable chapter in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End involves climbing a rickety clock tower and living to tell the tale, but along the way, there are five treasures that can be easily glossed over. Here are all of their locations.

Treasure #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the beginning of the level, go through the crowd of people and instantly turn left. Go past the fruit and fishmongers and turn left again. Above you should see a white, red, and green flag and on the left, you should see a guitar poster that is fading away. Now move forward into the back alley. You shall see a treasure on the end of the street on the left. You’ll know you’re in the right place if you hear a loud fly noise.

Treasure #2

On the right side of the market, you should see a few men carrying heavy white bags off a cart next to a bright blue table. Keep walking forward until you see a stall covered by a mass group of people. Walk past them and interact with the antique owner. Keep pressing the triangle button until Drake finally buys it off the man for $300. Sully isn’t convinced with Drake’s haggling.

Treasure #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as you enter the clock tower, go to the main circle with scales and face north. Now, go to the top left hallway that has grass strewn around it. When you get into the area, you’ll find the treasure on the right side at a creepy stone statue.

Treasure #4

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re at the top of the clock tower, don’t interact with the big bell yet. To the left of the entryway, you’ll find a stone pillar that has the mark of the sun on it. Begin to climb it on the side. Keep climbing up to the absolute top. When you cross the broken wooden cross-bridge underneath a chandelier-like object, go to the opposite platform. The treasure will be there on the left.

Treasure #5

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you see what Avery has in store for you after the clock tower has crumbled, don’t go down the staircase yet. Instead, go right through the wreckage and underneath a long slat of wood. You’ll find the treasure within some rubble next to a golden vase.

If you’re looking to complete your treasure list for Uncharted 4, we have Chapter 3 and Chapter 6 covered as well.