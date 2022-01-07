Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass – all contents and rewards – Velocity, Schema, and Hydrodip Skins
Lots of rewards.
Valorant Episode 4 Act 1’s Battlepass is arriving in the game on January 11 and will bring all manner of new rewards for players to chase after. There are a multitude of skins, Gun Buddies, Sprays, and more to earn from the Battlepass, whether you are on the free or premium tracks.
You can find the key features for the Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass below, along with images for all the skins that will be part of both paid and free tracks.
Key Features
Battlepass
- Price: 1,000 VP
- Free Highlights:
- Velocity Shorty w/ Variants
- Operation: Fracture Player Card
- Valentine’s Tactics Player Card
- Chicken Out Gun Buddy
- Lost Connection Spray
- Paid Highlights:
- Velocity Karambit w/ Variants
- Schema Vandal
- Velocity Phantom w/ Variants
- Hydrodip Frenzy
- Unstoppable // Sage Player Card
- Be Mine Valentine’s Day Player Card series
- Big Brain Gun Buddy
- Nice One Spray