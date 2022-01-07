Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass – all contents and rewards – Velocity, Schema, and Hydrodip Skins

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1’s Battlepass is arriving in the game on January 11 and will bring all manner of new rewards for players to chase after. There are a multitude of skins, Gun Buddies, Sprays, and more to earn from the Battlepass, whether you are on the free or premium tracks.

You can find the key features for the Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass below, along with images for all the skins that will be part of both paid and free tracks.

Key Features

Battlepass

Price: 1,000 VP

Free Highlights: Velocity Shorty w/ Variants Operation: Fracture Player Card Valentine’s Tactics Player Card Chicken Out Gun Buddy Lost Connection Spray

Paid Highlights: Velocity Karambit w/ Variants Schema Vandal Velocity Phantom w/ Variants Hydrodip Frenzy Unstoppable // Sage Player Card Be Mine Valentine’s Day Player Card series Big Brain Gun Buddy Nice One Spray



Velocity Skins

Velocity Bulldog

Image via Riot Games

Velocity Melee

Image via Riot Games

Velocity Phantom

Image via Riot Games

Velocity Shorty

Image via Riot Games

Velocity Spectre

Image via Riot Games

Schema Skins

Schema Odin

Image via Riot Games

Schema Sheriff

Image via Riot Games

Schema Stinger

Image via Riot Games

Schema Vandal

Image via Riot Games

Hydrodip Skins

Hydrodip Bucky

Image via Riot Games

Hydrodip Frenzy

Image via Riot Games

Hydrodip Guardian

Image via Riot Games

Hydrodip Judge