Valorant Episode 4 Act II: Yoru rework – All changes detailed

Since the release of Yoru in Episode 2 Act 1, the agent has been considered the worst in the game. His abilities have always been very situational, and he is simply far outclassed by other dualist style agents such as Jett and Raze. That is all about to change as Yoru is finally getting a rework that will refine his style and help him compete at all levels of play in Valorant. With these changes, Yoru will be teleporting behind you, flashing you, and disorienting your team all at the same time.

Fakeout Decoy

Image via Riot Games

Yoru’s Fakeout ability is currently something that sounds good on paper but doesn’t really work in most situations. With the coming update, Yoru will lose one charge of his Fakeout decoy, but the ability itself is being entirely reworked. Now instead of sending out decoy footsteps, you will instead send out an exact copy of yourself to trick enemies and make them think twice about whether or not the decoy is the real Yoru or not. If the enemy does shoot your Fakeout decoy, the decoy will immediately turn towards them and flash them, allowing Yoru to get an easy entry kill.

Gatecrash Teleport

Yoru’s Gatecrash teleport has always been his main selling point, yet it still underperformed compared to other dualist agent abilities. While the functionality of Gatecrash is staying relatively unchanged, it is getting some buffs to make it far more reliable as both an entry and escape ability. To start, the Gatecrash will now travel 20% faster, and enemies will have a rougher time hearing and seeing it. Yoru will also be able to trigger a fake Gatecrash teleport, confusing enemies on your position. If fake, the Gatecrash will leave a small puddle on the ground to signify a faked teleport.

Dimensional Drift Ultimate

Yoru’s Dimensional Drift was in a rough spot, often only being used to escape a situation, and sometimes with a Shorty to surprise an enemy on a save round. With the rework, Yoru’s ultimate is getting a big buff that will practically allow you to enter sites for free. Here is the list of changes coming to Yoru’s Dimensional Drift Ultimate: