Valorant Protocol 781-A skin bundle – price, release date, contents
When you need to put down an uprising.
The Protocol 781-A skins in Valorant bring a dark, robotic, and dystopian new style to the game. The bundle features skins for the Phantom, Spectre, Bulldog, Sheriff, and Melee, along with a Gun Buddy, card, and spray.
The key features of the Protocol 781-A skins are animations and transformations, special visual effects, and voice-overs.
Weapons:
- Personal Administrative Melee Unit (melee)
- Protocol 781-A Phantom
- Protocol 781-A Spectre
- Protocol 781-A Bulldog
- Protocol 781-A Sheriff
Price Tier:
UE tier
- 9,900 VP
Bundle Info:
Price: 9,900 VP
Includes:
- Personal Administrative Melee Unit (melee)
- Protocol 781-A Phantom
- Protocol 781-A Spectre
- Protocol 781-A Bulldog
- Protocol 781-A Sheriff
- Protocol 781-A Gun Buddy
- Protocol 781-A Card
- Protocol 781-A Spray
Levels
- Melee
- Level 1 – New melee weapon model
- Level 2 – Brand new animations and visual effects; two alternating inspect animations and attack sets depending on which pose the weapon is held in
- Level 3 – Custom male voice-over for inspect animation and various other triggers that occur in-game (approximately 60 unique VO lines); the voice-over is “visualized” in the in-game interface when the weapon talks to you
- Variant 1 – White/Pink Variant with female voice-over
- Variant 2 – Red/Blue Variant with male voice-over
- Variant 3 – Green Variant with female voice-over
- Guns
- Level 1 – New gun model; custom ADS reticle; custom bullets
- Level 2 – Custom muzzle flash visual effects and firing audio
- Level 3 – Custom animations and visual effects during equip, reload, and inspect; weapon “transforms” during equip, reload, and inspect
- Level 4 – Finisher and Kill Banner
- Level 5 – Custom male voice-over for inspect animation and various other triggers that occur in-game (approximately 60 unique VO lines); the voice-over is “visualized” in the in-game interface when the weapon talks to you
- Variant 1 – White/Pink Variant with female voice-over
- Variant 2 – Red/Blue Variant with male voice-over
- Variant 3 – Green Variant with female voice-over