Valorant Protocol 781-A skin bundle – price, release date, contents

The Protocol 781-A skins in Valorant bring a dark, robotic, and dystopian new style to the game. The bundle features skins for the Phantom, Spectre, Bulldog, Sheriff, and Melee, along with a Gun Buddy, card, and spray.

The key features of the Protocol 781-A skins are animations and transformations, special visual effects, and voice-overs.

Bundle Info:

Price: 9,900 VP

Includes:

Protocol 781-A Gun Buddy

Protocol 781-A Card

Protocol 781-A Spray

Levels

Melee Level 1 – New melee weapon model Level 2 – Brand new animations and visual effects; two alternating inspect animations and attack sets depending on which pose the weapon is held in Level 3 – Custom male voice-over for inspect animation and various other triggers that occur in-game (approximately 60 unique VO lines); the voice-over is “visualized” in the in-game interface when the weapon talks to you Variant 1 – White/Pink Variant with female voice-over Variant 2 – Red/Blue Variant with male voice-over Variant 3 – Green Variant with female voice-over

Guns Level 1 – New gun model; custom ADS reticle; custom bullets Level 2 – Custom muzzle flash visual effects and firing audio Level 3 – Custom animations and visual effects during equip, reload, and inspect; weapon “transforms” during equip, reload, and inspect Level 4 – Finisher and Kill Banner Level 5 – Custom male voice-over for inspect animation and various other triggers that occur in-game (approximately 60 unique VO lines); the voice-over is “visualized” in the in-game interface when the weapon talks to you Variant 1 – White/Pink Variant with female voice-over Variant 2 – Red/Blue Variant with male voice-over Variant 3 – Green Variant with female voice-over



