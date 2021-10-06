Valorant RGX 11Z Pro skin bundle – price, release date, contents

Valorant’s newest skin bundle, RGX 11Z Pro, is in the games store as of October 6, and it offers a futuristic cyberpunk racecar feel. While that may be a mouthful, this skin line is definitely one of the more flashy additions in the game. When fully upgraded, you will notice a lot of moving parts and sleek lines of light that change colors upon inspection.

A new addition that is exclusive to this skin set is the availability of a kill counter. If you unluck the kill counter using radianite, it will display how many kills you achieved in each round on the rear of the weapon. If you manage to get an ace using an RGX 11Z Pro skin, you’ll notice a little easter egg show up where the kill counter is.

For you sword connoisseurs out there, this bundle’s melee weapon is definitely for you. The first katana has been introduced into Valorant, bringing sleek animations and stealthy audio with it. As always, you will need to upgrade the base melee using radianite to turn it into your flashy new katana.

Price

The RGX 11Z Pro bundle will cost a total of 8,700 VP and will include the following:

RGX 11Z Pro Blade

RGX 11Z Pro Vandal

RGX 11Z Pro Guardian

RGX 11Z Pro Frenzy

RGX 11Z Pro Stinger

RGX 11Z Pro Buddy

RGX 11Z Pro Card

RGX 11Z Pro Spray

Levels

Weapons Level 1 – Base Level 2 – VFX Level 3 – Animation Level 4 – Kill Banner and Finisher Level 5 – Kill Counter Variant 1 – Red Variant 2 – Blue Variant 3 – Yellow



Melee Level 1 – Base Level 2 – Katana upgrade Variant 1 – Red Variant 2 – Blue Variant 3 – Yellow



Images

Vandal

Screenshot by Gamepur

Melee

Screenshot by Gamepur

Guardian

Screenshot by Gamepur

Frenzy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stinger