Valorant Spectrum/Zedd skin bundle – price, release date, contents

Valorant’s upcoming skin line, the Spectrum skins, are inspired by the musical works of Zedd. Riot fans will be aware that Zedd has previously collaborated with Riot on musical projects for the World Championships of their professional series for League of Legends.

With the Spectrum line, Riot is going for an update, colorful vibe inspired heavily by a science-fiction aesthetic. The weapon skins include advanced visual effects such as ADS reticles that change colors as you move, custom muzzle flash effects, custom reload effects and more. The Spectrum skin line will release for Valorant on September 8.

Price

Price Tier:

XE (Exclusive Edition), the Spectrum Bundle will costs 10,700 VP.

Includes:

SPECTRUM Phantom

SPECTRUM Classic

SPECTRUM Bulldog

SPECTRUM Guardian

WAVEFORM (melee)

SPECTRUM Gun Buddy

ZEDD Gun Buddy

SPECTRUM Card

SPECTRUM Spray

Levels

Weapons Level 1 – Custom model with custom ADS reticle that changes color as you move Level 2 – Custom muzzle flash and firing audio; muzzle flash color changes as you move Level 3 – Custom equip and reload visual effects and audio; visual effects and accent colors change color as you move; custom inspect sound that is unique for each weapon and pulses to the beat of the sounds Level 4 – Kill Banner and Finisher (Finisher colors change depending on location and whether or not the bomb is planted) Variant 1 – Black Variant Variant 2 – Red Variant Variant 3 – Purple/Pink Variant

Melee Level 1 – Custom model with unique audio Level 2 – Visual effects upgrades with custom animation and upgraded audio; custom inspect sound that pulses to the beat of the sounds Variant 1 – Black Variant Variant 2 – Red Variant Variant 3 – Purple/Pink Variant



Images

Bulldog

Classic

Guardian

Melee

Phantom