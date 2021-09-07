Valorant Spectrum/Zedd skin bundle – price, release date, contents
Looks good, sounds good.
Valorant’s upcoming skin line, the Spectrum skins, are inspired by the musical works of Zedd. Riot fans will be aware that Zedd has previously collaborated with Riot on musical projects for the World Championships of their professional series for League of Legends.
With the Spectrum line, Riot is going for an update, colorful vibe inspired heavily by a science-fiction aesthetic. The weapon skins include advanced visual effects such as ADS reticles that change colors as you move, custom muzzle flash effects, custom reload effects and more. The Spectrum skin line will release for Valorant on September 8.
Price
Price Tier:
XE (Exclusive Edition), the Spectrum Bundle will costs 10,700 VP.
Includes:
- SPECTRUM Phantom
- SPECTRUM Classic
- SPECTRUM Bulldog
- SPECTRUM Guardian
- WAVEFORM (melee)
- SPECTRUM Gun Buddy
- ZEDD Gun Buddy
- SPECTRUM Card
- SPECTRUM Spray
Levels
- Weapons
- Level 1 – Custom model with custom ADS reticle that changes color as you move
- Level 2 – Custom muzzle flash and firing audio; muzzle flash color changes as you move
- Level 3 – Custom equip and reload visual effects and audio; visual effects and accent colors change color as you move; custom inspect sound that is unique for each weapon and pulses to the beat of the sounds
- Level 4 – Kill Banner and Finisher (Finisher colors change depending on location and whether or not the bomb is planted)
- Variant 1 – Black Variant
- Variant 2 – Red Variant
- Variant 3 – Purple/Pink Variant
- Melee
- Level 1 – Custom model with unique audio
- Level 2 – Visual effects upgrades with custom animation and upgraded audio; custom inspect sound that pulses to the beat of the sounds
- Variant 1 – Black Variant
- Variant 2 – Red Variant
- Variant 3 – Purple/Pink Variant