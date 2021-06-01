All voice actors in Valorant – Who voices Jett, Phoenix, Killjoy, and the rest?

Riot’s tactical shooter Valorant is full of interesting and deadly agents. But who are the voices behind these characters that we have come to love, and sometimes hate, depending on which side of a rocket you’re on? Read on to find out.

Astra – Effie Nkrumah

Astra is the first, and as yet only, voice work that Nkrumah has done, although we certainly hope it is not the last.

Breach – David Menkin

The badass Swede, Breach, comes out swinging in the voice of David Menkin, who has over 30 video game credits. Among those are Magnus from Final Fantasy XIV, Malos from Xenoblade Chronicles, and The Flash from LittleBigPlanet PS Vita.

Brimstone – Steve Blum

The captain of the team, Brimstone, is brought to life by Steve Blum, the legendary voice of Spike from Cowboy Bebop and Wolverine from the multiple X-Men animated series.

Cypher – Nabil Elouahabi

The trapper and voice you hear when the Cypher player spams “give me a corpse” comes from Nabil Elouahabi. Before he became a voice actor he was featured in Ali G Indahouse and Blitz, demonstrating the range that Elouahabi has in his career.

Jett – Shannon Williams

The speedy aerial assassin, Jett, is voiced by Shannon Williams, a Korean pop star known as Shannon. This is Willaims’ first voiceover role, but you can check out her Twitch page ArrumieShannon.

Killjoy – Faye Mata

Killjoy, the genius from Germany, is voiced by a familiar face to Riot. Faye Mata voiced the League of Legends champion LuLu, as well as Sierokate in Granblue Fantasy: The Animation, among many other credits.

Omen – Jason Marocha

Omen’s eerie voice from, well, wherever he is from, comes from Jason Marocha. From Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure to Megatron in Transformers Combiner Wars, Marocha has a ton of experience in voiceover and Omen was no problem for him.

Phoenix – Afolabi Alli

The cocky superstar from London, Phoenix, shines with the voice of Afolabi Alli. This is his first appearance in a video game voiceover. He has worked on the television show Split and was a part of the Royal Shakespeare Company: The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Raze – Carolina Ravassa

Raze’s explosive personality comes from Carolina Ravassa. Most known for her work as Sombra from Overwatch, she has also appeared in Just Cause 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5.

Reyna – Karina Altamirano

The soul-sucking terror from Mexico, Reyna, is voiced by Karina Altamirano. Karina is mostly known for her work in the Spanish dub of Digimon Data Squad, creating over seven voices for the series.

Sage – Naomi Yang

The Bastion of China is voiced by Naomi Yang. Yang’s first dive into voiceover comes after an acting career where she is best known for her roles in the movie Lilting and The Salisbury Poisonings television series.

Skye – Miranda O’Hare

O’Hare started out with top Australian soap opera Home and Away before making the jump into video game work. She has also done voice work in XCOM: Chimera Squad

Sova – Aaron Vodovoz

The Scout, Sova, is brought to you by Aaron Vodovoz. This is his first step into voiceover, however, you will see more of him in The King’s Man, slated for release in 2021.

Viper – Ashly Burch

The scientist Viper, takes pleasure in poisoning her victims with the voice of Ashly Burch. In the past, Burch has voiced Chloe Price from Life Is Strange, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Sasha Braus from Attack on Titan.

Yoru – Daisuke Takahashi

Daisuke Takahasi has a lot of anime work under his belt, provide work for Devilman: Crybaby, Zankyou no Terror, Wake Up, Girls! Seishun no Kage, and Toaru Kagaku no Railgun T.