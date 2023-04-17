Vampire Survivors Tides of the Foscari: How to Unlock Maruto Cuts

Vampire Survivors Rides of the Foscari added loads of new characters and items to unlock and pull into your builds. This guide outlines how to unlock one of the DLC’s new characters, Maruto Cuts, so you don’t get stuck after your first few runs.

How to unlock Maruto Cuts

To unlock Maruto Cuts, you must unlock SpellStorm as Eleanor Uzinor in a single run. You’ll first need to unlock Eleanor Uzinor by finding her coffin on the Lake Foscari map to do this. Once you’ve done this, you need to upgrade each of her core powers, SpellString, SpellStream, and SpellStrike, to level 6 and pick up a chest. This will get you SpellStorm, an incredibly powerful weapon that will take you through to level 50 on any map. We’ve broken this down into the stages you’ll work through in your run below.

How to get SpellString

Screenshot by Gamepur

SpellString is Eleanor Uzinor’s starting power and blasts out magic occasionally. You don’t need to do anything to acquire this power, but you should focus on upgrading it to level 6 as early as possible. With each new level, if you get the chance, upgrade SpellString so you won’t need to worry about doing so later in your run. From this point, you should try to pick up Armor and Laurel to give Eleanor Uzinor the protection she needs to get through the rest of the run.

How to get SpellStream

Screenshot by Gamepur

SpellStream will become available for Eleanor Uzinor when she hits level 10, bursting out a few blasts of magic occasionally. You don’t need to do anything fancy to get it because once you’ve earned enough experience to hit this level, it’ll be added to your inventory. As outlined above, you should start upgrading this power as soon as you get it. Keep an eye out for it each level so you don’t miss it. Any powers you can get from here that increase your collection radius are good. This will make pushing through levels much faster.

How to get SpellStrike

Screenshot by Gamepur

SpellStrike is awarded to Eleanor Uzinor at level 30 and creates an area of effect where spell damage hits enemies. Once you get it, upgrade it to level 6 as fast as you can. This might be challenging since you’ll have a lot of other powers by now. However, if you focus more on upgrades than acquiring new powers, you should get it to level 6 quickly. Now you have all the powers you need, keep one slot free. If you have the chance, Garlic is a great addition to any arsenal and will give you the space you need to make SpellStorm work when you get it.

How to get SpellStorm

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get SpellStorm, you need to upgrade SpellString, SpellStream, and SpellStrike to level 6. Once they’re all at level 6, you need to open a chest. This will award you with SpellStrike, a massive power that creates a storm of damage that will obliterate anything on the screen. Once you unlock this power for the first time, you’ll unlock Maruto Cuts as a new character you can play as. Complete the map, and he’ll appear in the roster for your next run.