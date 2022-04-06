Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt crossplay guide – Platforms, cross progression, opting out

Like any other competitive shooter game, the success of Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt hinges on it cultivating a large enough playerbase to support healthy matchmaking. To that end, Bloodhunt is available on multiple platforms and supports crossplay to keep everyone playing together. This quick guide will explain everything you need to know about crossplay in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt.

Crossplay and opting out

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt is available on PlayStation 5 and on PC through Steam, with no other platforms currently announced. Players on the two supported platforms can encounter each other in Bloodhunt matches, but do not share the Elysium hub world, and cannot group up across platforms. That means that for the time being PC players are not able to invite their PlayStation 5 friends into their lobbies, and vice versa. While this level of functionality may sound a bit lacking, we expect Bloodhunt developer Sharkmob to expand it in the future.

Crossplay is an excellent feature to have in a competitive game, as an expanded player pool allows for faster and more fair matchmaking. For that reason, it is enabled by default. However, if you play Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt on PlayStation 5 and do not want to face PC players, you can turn crossplay off from the in-game Settings menu. This is not an option on PC, and crossplay cannot be toggled off for Steam players.

Cross progression

Unfortunately, at this stage Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt does not have cross progression. Any progress you make on one platform — be it cosmetics, tracked stats, or Archetype Perks — will not carry over to the other. In-game currency is also kept separate per account. It is possible that Sharkmob will enable cross platform account transfers in the future, though nothing has been announced yet.