All unlockable Perks in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Players in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt now have a new system with which to customize their playstyle: Archetype Perks. Those are passive bonuses which are active at all times, and each Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt Archetype has access to nine different options, starting with the default Bandolier Perk. As players compete in matches, score kills, and damage opponents, they increase their Archetype levels and unlock new equippable Perks. Some Perks overlap between different Archetypes, and the selection of equipable perks generally complements the intended playstyle of each Archetype.

Below are all Perks currently available in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt.

Bandolier : Start with additional ammo, and your carried ammo limit is increased. Available to all Archetypes at level 1.

Athlete : Climb walls faster. Available to Prowler, Saboteur, Vandal, and Muse.

Choleric : Start with two stacks of Choleric blood, increasing your Melee damage. Available to Prowler, Vandal, and Siren.

Creeper : Crouch-walking is faster. Available to Prowler, Saboteur, and Siren, and really only recommended for Saboteurs.

Impervious : You can stay within the Red Gas for a couple of seconds without taking damage. Available to Saboteur, Brute, Muse, and Enforcer.

Juggernaut : Heavy landing deals 25 damage. Heavy landings happen automatically after falling from a certain distance, and certain abilities allow you pull off heavy landings at will. Note, that crouching right before landing from any height will make you land silently and without interrupting your movement, but it will also cancel the damage bonus. Juggernaut is available to Vandal, Brute, Siren, and Enforcer.

Knight : Start with 50 armor, and a single Armor Plate in your inventory. Available to Vandal, Muse, Brute, and Enforcer, and recommended for all of them.

Marshal : Gain double the Resonant Blood stacks when feeding on civilians, but Bloodhunts against you last twice as long. Available to Enforcer, Siren, Prowler, and Muse.

Melancholic : Start with two stacks of Melancholic blood, reducing your Clan ability cooldown. Available to Saboteur, Brute, Siren, and Enforcer.

Nobility : Reduce Bloodhunt duration by 50%. Available to Siren, Muse, and Enforcer, and not recommended for Sirens as they are very unlikely to provoke Bloodhunts.

Physician : Feeding on a civilian gives you a Blood Bag (a consumable item which fully restores health.) Available to Saboteur, Vandal, Muse, Prowler.

Phlegmatic : Start with two stacks of Phlegmatic blood, reducing the cooldown of your Archetype ability. Available to Prowler, Saboteur, and Muse.

Sanguine : Start with two stacks of Sanguine blood, increasing your passive health regeneration. Available to Vandal, Brute, Enforcer, and Muse.

Survivor : Regenerate from the downed state 20% faster. Available to Saboteur, Vandal, Brute, and Enforcer.

Veteran : Reload weapons 10% faster. Available to Prowler, Saboteur, Brute, and Siren.

Warrior: Start with a basic melee weapon instead of a pistol. Available to Prowler, Vandal, Brute, and Siren. Warrior is not recommended, as its value is incredibly low and fleeting compared to other Perks.

Note, that only one Perk may be equipped at a time, and that unlocking a Perk on one Archetype doesn’t also unlock it for other Archetypes in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt that have access to it.