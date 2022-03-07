Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Ranked and casual Bloodhunt modes explained

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt features multiple solo and squads game modes, with the premier queues being Ranked and Bloodhunt, which target competitive and casual players respectively. Although both are traditional battle royale modes, they play very differently. In this quick guide we will break down the Ranked and Bloodhunt modes in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, and highlight each playlist’s most important features.

Ranked mode

This competitive game mode becomes available at account level 10, a measure imposed to slow-down cheaters from affecting the ranked experience too much. In Ranked Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt players are awarded Ranked Points (RP) for their performance in each match, and climb the ladder to prove themselves against tougher opponents and show off their skills. Instead of proper skill-based matchmaking (SBMM), the Ranked mode matches players up based on their current RP. The RP calculation system works almost identically to Apex Legends’ Ranked system: players gain between 0 and 100 RP based on their final placement in each match, and an additional 20 RP per kill.

In order to reach successive Ranks up the ladder, on average players need to score over 15 RP per match for Silver Rank, 30 RP for Gold, 45 RP for Platinum, 60 RP for Diamond, and 100 RP for Obsidian, which is Bloodhunt’s equivalent to Grand Masters. Once a Rank is reached, players cannot be demoted to a lower one even if they start to underperform. At the start of each season, RP scores and Ranks are reset and the climb begins anew.

Image via Sharkmob

Bloodhunt mode

The confusingly named Bloodhunt mode is Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’s more casual offering and has no form of SBMM whatsoever. In Bloodhunt, each player starts the match with a single respawn ticket, allowing them to automatically respawn once per match. Players come back with a Tier 2 Assault Rifle and a Spiked Bat, and are temporarily damage-immune on respawn. Feeding on special humans restores the respawn ticket, potentially allowing careful players to come back into the fight after being taken out of it multiple times. Bloodhunt matches also have random variations which change the flow of each match and are not featured in Ranked mode.