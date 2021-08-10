Warframe – How To Farm Boltor Prime Relics

The Boltor Prime has been locked away in Warframe’s Prime Vault for a while now. Today, Boltor Prime Relics once again became available to farm in the game. The Boltor Prime is a pretty decent weapon and a considerable upgrade to the standard Boltor. While not often rated well for endgame activities, it is a lot of fun to use and can handle most of the game’s content quite well. If you want to get your hands on it, you can find the Relics you need, and where to find them, below.

Boltor Prime Relics

The critical thing about farming for Boltor Prime Relics is knowing what relics you need. The following Relics contain the various components you need to build Boltor Prime and the rarity of the component.

Blueprint – Lith B4 (Rare)

Barrel – Meso N6 (Common)

Receiver – Neo R1 (Uncommon)

Stock – Axi S3 (Common)

Boltor Prime Relic Farming

Normally to get Prime Relics you would play the relevant missions at levels that would drop the needed Relics. The Prime Vault is a little different, however. You can do Bounties to get the Relics, or you can farm missions in the Void. If you perform Bounties on Orb Vallis or Cetus, one of the rewards will be a Relic. Make sure you check carefully to see which Relic each mission is dropping. The mission will also rotate rewards throughout the day, so if the one you need is not there, it should be later.

You can run any of the Void missions to try and farm the Relics as well. These are Ani, Aten, Belenus, Marduk, Mithra, Mot, Oxomoco, and Ukko. And there you go, everything you need to know to get your hands on the new Boltor Prime Relics! Best of luck, Tenno.