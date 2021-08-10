Warframe – How To Farm Scindo Prime Relics

Scindo Prime has been locked away in the Prime Vault for some time now, but as of today, you can once again farm the Scindo Prime Relics that you will need to build this fancy-looking weapon. The Scindo Prime is an improved version of the standard Scindo, offering more severe damage, better critical stats and status chance, and improved attack speed.

Scindo Prime Relics

The critical thing about farming for Scindo Prime Relics is knowing what relics you need. The following Relics contain the various components you need to build Scindo Prime and the rarity of the component.

Blueprint – Lith B4 (Uncommon)

Blade – Axi S3 (Rare)

Handle – Meso N6 (Uncommon)

Scindo Prime Relic Farming

Usually, to get Prime Relics, you would play the relevant missions at levels that would drop the needed Relics. The Prime Vault is a little different, however. You can do Bounties to get the Relics, or you can farm missions in the Void. If you perform Bounties on Orb Vallis or Cetus, one of the rewards will be a Relic. Make sure you check carefully to see which Relic each mission is dropping. The mission will also rotate rewards throughout the day, so if the one you need is not there, it should be later.

You can run any of the Void missions to try and farm the Relics as well. These are Ani, Aten, Belenus, Marduk, Mithra, Mot, Oxomoco, and Ukko. And there you go, everything you need to know to get your hands on the new Rhino Prime Relics! Best of luck, Tenno.