How to get Ducats in Warframe

In Warframe, Ducats are a special currency that you need if you want to do some trading with Baro Ki’Teer. Every item that Baro sells requires two different currencies to buy, standard Credits, and Ducats. In this guide, we will show you how to get Ducats.

For this, you will need to invest some time farm and opening Relics, and important reward from most missions in the game.

How To Get Ducats

There are a few steps to getting your hands on Ducats in Warframe, but they are all part of just playing the game, so you should always have the option to get some. First up, you need Relics. Relics are mission rewards that can be unlocked to get Prime parts. All Prime Warframes and Prime Weapons are locked away behind Relics.

First, you need to do some missions in the game to earn some Relics; they can drop from ANY mission type. The second step is to unlock those Relics by doing Void Fissure missions. These can be found in the top right corner of your Navigation screen. To open the Relic, you play through the mission, collecting the Reactants that will drop from the Void enemies. Any enemy that has a gold energy field around it can drop this Reactant. When you pick up 10 of them, the Void Relic opens, and you finish the mission to claim the item it unlocks. If you are playing with a squad, you can pick from any of the items that your quad has unlocked.

Now that you have some Prime parts, you can travel to any Relay, and go to where Baro normally appears. There will be Kiosks in the area, interact with one and the menu shown in the image above will open. You can trade any of the Prime parts you have for Ducats at this Kiosk. They will be worth 15, 45, or 100 Ducats, depending on the rarity of the item. That’s it; now you know how to get Ducats.

Make sure to pay attention to what you are selling, and only sell parts for Warframes or weapons that you do not want to build yourself. For example, if you already have a Saryn Prime, you can safely sell any other Saryn Prime parts that you unlock. Most players will have items that they want to unlock for themselves, and items that they might want to sell for Platinum in trades with other players, they will then turn the rest into Ducats.