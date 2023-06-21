Warframe: How to Get Ueymag Barb

There are multiple unique resources you’re going to need to track down while playing Warframe. These resources can appear in several places, but some only appear in one territory, making them challenging to track down. One of the tougher resources to find is the Ueymag Barb.

The Ueymag Barb is a resource added in Warframe’s Update 33.5 for The Seven Crimes of Kullervo. Tracking down the Ueymag Barb might be a top priority for several players. Here’s what you need to know about how you can get the Ueymag Barb in Warframe.

Where to Find The Ueymag Barb in Warframe

The Ueymag Barb is a resource that you can only find while playing Warframe’s Duviri Paradox playlist, and that means exploring the larger open areas in-between missions and completing objectives. Tracking this resource down can be a bit challenging, especially when trying to narrow down the exact location you need to visit. For those who are eager to get Ueymag Barb while playing the game, make your way over to the Duviri Paradox playlist, and go to town trying to find it.

The only place to find the Ueymag Barb is when you’re visiting Kullervo’s Hold, which makes sense because this resource was added at the same time the Kullervo’s Hold, and the Warframe, Kullervo, was added to the game. These go hand-in-hand with one another, similar to if you’re trying to track down Kullervo’s Bane, a critical resource to unlock the Kullervo Warframe.

Kullervo’s Hold has the chance to appear only during the Sorrow, Anger, or Fear Spirals in Warframe while playing the Duviri Paradox Playlist. You may need to wait an hour or so before the Duviri Paradox playlist properly updates to reflect one of these locations.

Kullervo Hold Island will show up on the south part of the map, which may change based on how you’re looking at your holo map while playing your Warframe game. However, I’ve had relatively good luck tracking it down whenever I need to find it, and when it does appear, I scour this island for as long as I can to obtain the resource before making my way to the next phase.

If you ever need more of it, make sure to boot up the Durivi Paradox playlist. Make sure you’re playing on the Durivi Experience or the Lone Story.