Warframe Squad Take-Down Contest – rules, rewards, and more
Say cheese.
To celebrate 8 years of Warframe, Digital Extremes are running a special competition. Players will be able to submit screenshots of their squads taking on bosses in the game for a chance to win some great prizes.
There are two different categories, one of the highly artistic among the community, and the other for use mere mortals.
- Edited Submissions: Screenshots that have been edited in a program like Photoshop.
- Unedited Submissions: Original unedited screenshots
How to enter the Squad Take-Down Contest
Entering the contest is easy to do by following the below steps:
- Take a screenshot with your squad in a boss fight. The screenshot must include both you, and 1 to 3 other players.
- Select the submission category you wish to enter.
- Upload your screenshot to this thread on the Warframe Forums.
- Include the names of you and your squadmates, and the category you are submitting to.
- You can also tweet your submission with the hashtag #WarframeSquad
Start and end date
The contest is live now, and will run until May 6 at 1:00 PM ET.
Squad Take-Down Contest Prizes
Edited Submissions
All squad members who appear in the winning submissions will receive a prize!
- 1st place – Octavia Prime Access!
- 2nd place – 1000 Platinum
- 3rd place – 750 Platinum
- 4th place – 500 Platinum
- 5th place – 250 Platinum
Unedited Submissions
All squad members who appear in the winning submissions will receive a prize!
- 1st place – Octavia Prime Access!
- 2nd place – 1000 Platinum
- 3rd place – 750 Platinum
- 4th place – 500 Platinum
- 5th place – 250 Platinum
Competition Rules
- One submission per player
- Twitter submissions must include the hashtag #WarframeSquad
- Submission must be your original work
- Submission must showcase a boss fight
- Squad must include 2-4 Tenno
- The aliases of all Tenno in your squad must be included with your submission
- Must state your chosen submission category: Edited Submissions or Unedited Submissions
- Submissions must be appropriate for the community forums
- Do not reserve spots in this thread
- Submissions that do not follow these rules will be disqualified
Selecting Winners
Winners will be chosen based on:
- Screenshot quality. For edited submissions, editing quality will also be considered.
- The comradery demonstrated in the captured boss fight moment.