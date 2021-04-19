Warframe Squad Take-Down Contest – rules, rewards, and more

To celebrate 8 years of Warframe, Digital Extremes are running a special competition. Players will be able to submit screenshots of their squads taking on bosses in the game for a chance to win some great prizes.

There are two different categories, one of the highly artistic among the community, and the other for use mere mortals.

Edited Submissions : Screenshots that have been edited in a program like Photoshop.

: Screenshots that have been edited in a program like Photoshop. Unedited Submissions: Original unedited screenshots

How to enter the Squad Take-Down Contest

Entering the contest is easy to do by following the below steps:

Take a screenshot with your squad in a boss fight. The screenshot must include both you, and 1 to 3 other players.

Select the submission category you wish to enter.

Upload your screenshot to this thread on the Warframe Forums.

Include the names of you and your squadmates, and the category you are submitting to.

You can also tweet your submission with the hashtag #WarframeSquad

Start and end date

The contest is live now, and will run until May 6 at 1:00 PM ET.

Squad Take-Down Contest Prizes

Edited Submissions

All squad members who appear in the winning submissions will receive a prize!

1st place – Octavia Prime Access!

– Octavia Prime Access! 2nd place – 1000 Platinum

– 1000 Platinum 3rd place – 750 Platinum

– 750 Platinum 4th place – 500 Platinum

– 500 Platinum 5th place – 250 Platinum

Unedited Submissions

All squad members who appear in the winning submissions will receive a prize!

1st place – Octavia Prime Access!

– Octavia Prime Access! 2nd place – 1000 Platinum

– 1000 Platinum 3rd place – 750 Platinum

– 750 Platinum 4th place – 500 Platinum

– 500 Platinum 5th place – 250 Platinum

Competition Rules

One submission per player

Twitter submissions must include the hashtag #WarframeSquad

Submission must be your original work

Submission must showcase a boss fight

Squad must include 2-4 Tenno

The aliases of all Tenno in your squad must be included with your submission

Must state your chosen submission category: Edited Submissions or Unedited Submissions

Submissions must be appropriate for the community forums

Do not reserve spots in this thread

Submissions that do not follow these rules will be disqualified

Selecting Winners

Winners will be chosen based on: