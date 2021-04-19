Warframe Squad Take-Down Contest – rules, rewards, and more

Say cheese.

To celebrate 8 years of Warframe, Digital Extremes are running a special competition. Players will be able to submit screenshots of their squads taking on bosses in the game for a chance to win some great prizes.

There are two different categories, one of the highly artistic among the community, and the other for use mere mortals.

  • Edited SubmissionsScreenshots that have been edited in a program like Photoshop.
  • Unedited SubmissionsOriginal unedited screenshots

How to enter the Squad Take-Down Contest

Entering the contest is easy to do by following the below steps:

  • Take a screenshot with your squad in a boss fight. The screenshot must include both you, and 1 to 3 other players.
  • Select the submission category you wish to enter.
  • Upload your screenshot to this thread on the Warframe Forums.
  • Include the names of you and your squadmates, and the category you are submitting to.
  • You can also tweet your submission with the hashtag #WarframeSquad

Start and end date

The contest is live now, and will run until May 6 at 1:00 PM ET.

Squad Take-Down Contest Prizes

Edited Submissions

All squad members who appear in the winning submissions will receive a prize!

  • 1st place – Octavia Prime Access!
  • 2nd place – 1000 Platinum
  • 3rd place – 750 Platinum
  • 4th place – 500 Platinum
  • 5th place – 250 Platinum

Unedited Submissions

All squad members who appear in the winning submissions will receive a prize!

  • 1st place – Octavia Prime Access!
  • 2nd place – 1000 Platinum
  • 3rd place – 750 Platinum
  • 4th place – 500 Platinum
  • 5th place – 250 Platinum

Competition Rules

  • One submission per player
  • Twitter submissions must include the hashtag #WarframeSquad
  • Submission must be your original work
  • Submission must showcase a boss fight
  • Squad must include 2-4 Tenno
  • The aliases of all Tenno in your squad must be included with your submission
  • Must state your chosen submission category: Edited Submissions or Unedited Submissions
  • Submissions must be appropriate for the community forums
  • Do not reserve spots in this thread
  • Submissions that do not follow these rules will be disqualified

Selecting Winners

Winners will be chosen based on:

  • Screenshot quality. For edited submissions, editing quality will also be considered.
  • The comradery demonstrated in the captured boss fight moment.

