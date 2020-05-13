Warframe update 27.5.2 patch notes

Any new content in Warframe means plenty of hotfixes, and another one has arrived today to shore up some of the leaky parts of the game that were caused by the recent Nightwave Series 3 addition.

If you have been running into Cephalite enemies, you will have noticed that the glass on them had a one-size-fits-all problem. This has been solved now, and the glass will scale to the model size. You should also run into less Cephalite enemies that just cannot die, which is nice, as killing them is an important part of Glassmaker, the new Nightwave series.

There are some other fixes in the update, but nothing too dramatic. You can find the full patch notes below.

Nightwave Series 3: Glassmaker: Hotfix 27.5.2

Nightwave Changes & Fixes:

Resized the glass FX on Cephalite enemies based on their scale. This also adjusts the Cephalite glass weak point hit box, which if you haven’t figured out already; shoot the glass first 😉

Potential fix towards Cephalite enemies remaining invulnerable even when their glass has been destroyed.

Swapped the ‘Friendly Fire’ Act to be a Weekly challenge and the ‘Explorer’ Act to be a Daily challenge, as the latter is the easier Railjack Act to complete thus making it a Daily.

Fixed the Heavy Ordnance Act not providing a kill count progress.

Fixed Titania’s Razorflies contributing toward the Heavy Ordnance Act Arch Gun kill count.

Fixed Somachord music playing in the background of Nightwave crime scenes.

Changes:

Tweaked tooltip in launcher to avoid people confusing themselves with the bulk download option.

Cleaned up Profile Stats by removing the list of scanned items since that information is in the Codex already.

Optimizations:

Fixed content updates stopping abruptly when encountering certain types of network problems.

Fixed a crash that could occur during certain types of network problem.

Railjack Fixes:

Fixed inability to exit the Railjack for a while after returning to the Dry Dock from a Railjack mission.

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where if you rebound the left shoulder controller button to another action such as Power Menu, it would trigger Roll instead.

Fixed Kavats being re-infected with Vasca after being cured and then completing a mission with said Kavat.

Fixes towards overly high bloom on Bows with ember/spark FX.

Fixed missing Corpus Ship asteroid materials.

Fixed a couple script errors that could occur when joining a mission with a K-Drive Race in progress.

Fixed a script error that would occur if someone riding a K-Drive triggered Sonic Boost just before flying into the Cetus gate.

Fixed harmless script error that would occur if you joined an open-world map (Vallis/Plains) right as someone was throwing some Fishing Bait.

Fixed a script error caused by dying when attempting to catch a Vallis Fish while it is struggling.

Fixed a script error when casting Titania’s Lantern ability.

Missed Note:

The Pluto Oceanum (Corpus Outpost Spy) tileset has been changed to the Corpus Ship tileset on the Star Chart to provide it with the newly refreshed Spy Vaults. Apologies that this one slipped through the Mainline cracks!