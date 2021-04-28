Wastewater Plant all locations Apex Legends Mobile exclusive map

Warning: This article includes leaks and data mined material.

Apex Legends Mobile has a lot of little things that set it apart from the PC and Console versions of the game, and those differences only grow as more data is mined from the newly live Apex Legends Mobile beta. We have known for awhile that Apex Legends Mobile will have exclusive skins, but now we know that it will also have exclusive maps. The first map on our radar was revealed through the combination of a loading screen (seen in the thumbnail) and a data mined map.

Wastewater Plant is not as big as a battle royale map, so it may be used for Arenas, but it also may be used for a new game mode entirely. One data miner found the title ‘Brust Mode’ as the possible new game mode for this map.

Wastewater Plant Minimap

Image via ApexMLeaks

Wastewater Plant seems to have four major locations marked on the map currently only by letters, not any names. There is no confirmation that this map will not eventually come to the PC and Console versions of the game, but right now Apex Legends Mobile is the only place this information has been found.