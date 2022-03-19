What are Aura of Resonance Recovery Elixirs in Lost Ark?

In Lost Ark, there is a daily log-in bonus that you get every day for logging into the game. As a reward for logging into the game ten times this month, you’ll be given some Aura of Resonance Recovery Elixirs. These items are given away as special login items, making it hard to ever come across some of these. As this is probably the first time many players have seen these potions, they may be confused as to what they do.

The description of the potions reads: “A mysterious elixir which can recover Aura of Resonance. It will recover 50 Aura of Resonance upon use.” Aura of Resonance is what you use to enter Chaos Dungeons and earn rewards. Typically, you only get 100 Aura of Resonance a day and lose 50 Aura of Resonance per run. That’s why you typically only enter Chaos Dungeons twice a day.

However, these potions restore 50 Aura of Resonance, meaning you can get one more Chaos Dungeon run with full rewards. As you get five potions for the login reward, you get an extra five Chaos Dungeon runs. This maximizes the amount of honing materials you can get to upgrade your gear.

Note: These potions expire in seven days, so don’t let them sit in your inventory. Use them as soon as possible and don’t let them expire, as losing five extra runs is extremely inefficient. You should also know you can run Chaos Dungeon even without Aura of Resonance, although you’ll gain different rewards instead at a slower pace.