What are Blessings in the Chaos Chamber in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Chaos Chamber is a place to test your skills and earn tremendous rewards. Of course, you will need to go the extra mile and complete a full run to get a ton of rewards. If you fall short, you will end up back where you began before getting any of the loot and nobody wants that. That’s where Blessings come in. Here is everything you need to know about Blessings in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blessings are bonuses that you can find throughout a Chaos Chamber run. These bonuses can be for any of your stats and appear as glowing symbols above small circular platforms in the world. Each time you enter a new encounter in the Chaos Chamber, the Blessings you find will get randomized. Sometimes you can find up to three Blessings in a single encounter while other times you won’t find any.

During a Chaos Chamber run, you will need to defeat a miniboss. After fighting the miniboss, you will see six different Blessing types appear next to the portal. You can buy each one of these Blessings one time. If you bought a Blessing in an earlier encounter, the price of these Blessings will increase. The price of a Blessing starts out as low as 10 crystals. Each time you buy a Blessing, the price of the next one doubles, so what cost 10 will now cost 20. Make sure to spend your crystals wisely.