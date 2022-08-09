What are Bookworms and how to cure them in Two Point Campus

Over the course of building and expanding your school facilities in Two Point Campus, you may notice small, almost cylindrical beings popping out from the ground outside. Easily recognized for their bright body colors and sunglasses, these creatures, known as Bookworms, tend to appear more often when students have fallen ill with Bookworms. Thankfully, this condition can be cured, and the worms themselves can be dealt with.

How to cure Bookworms

Screenshot by Gamepur

While Bookworms can appear at virtually any time, the Bookworms condition will only start to affect students once a dedicated library has been built on campus. Curing Bookworms is a two-part process that requires both certain on-site facilities and quick reaction time.

It’s important that you build a medical room to treat sick patients, as having one can help to cure and mitigate Bookworms and other illnesses. However, as medical room capacity is limited, it alone may not be enough to cure every Bookworms case as it spreads. If this happens, you will need to start looking out for physical Bookworms.

Popping up around campus grounds, the Bookworms will dig in and out of the ground, sitting in one place for a while before burrowing elsewhere. Clicking on these Bookworms will both collect them and eliminate them as a public health threat, gradually reducing campus-wide Bookworms cases in the process. Doing so will also reward you with a small amount of money and Kudosh for every Bookworm collected.

As Bookworms will only stick around for a limited time, it’s important for you to quickly locate and deal with them as soon as they appear. Fortunately, the time in which a Bookworm spends in one location isn’t related to the game speed, meaning that they can be collected as easily at normal speed as they can when the game is in fast-forward. It’s also important to note that Bookworms will not disappear if the game is paused, giving you more time to locate and corner them.