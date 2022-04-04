What are chaotic and volatile weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Just when you thought you had all the loot you could ever want, you found yourself a weapon tagged with the word chaotic. Maybe you found one that is tagged as volatile. They may not look different, but receiving a weapon that is chaotic or volatile is better than you could imagine. Here is everything you need to know about chaotic and volatile weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You won’t be able to find chaotic and volatile gear until you have reached the end of the campaign. Once you beat the campaign, you will get access to the Chaos Chamber and Chaos Mode. When playing on either of these modes, you will start seeing the occasional item drop that is tagged with chaotic or volatiles. This can appear on any type of gear, not just weapons. You will see more of these items if you increase your Chaos Level.

Chaotic and volatile gear is more powerful than the standard piece of gear that you have been carrying around, especially when it comes to weapons. Since the level cap for items is 40, there needed to be a different way to increase the power of items based on your Chaos Level. Chaotic items are around 20% stronger than the standard version and volatile items are around 40% stronger. This makes them highly sought after, especially in the higher Chaos Levels. For farming purposes, there is about a 3.80% chance of you receiving a piece of chaotic gear on Chaos Level one. This percentage jumps to almost 30% when you are playing on Chaos Level 20. Keep this in mind when trying to farm chaotic. Volatile gear has about a 1.40% chance of appearing at Chaos Level 20.