What are Contracts in Warhammer 40k: Darktide? Answered

Alongside your usual missions, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide offers players a slew of additional missions and tasks to keep things interesting and ultimately net you some extra rewards. Contracts are one of those additions, and they can be very helpful one at that. How do they work? What kind of rewards do you earn? This guide has all the information you need on Contracts so you can get back to dealing with the heretic.

Related: What is Toughness in Warhammer 40k: Darktide? Answered

Contracts in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, explained

Contracts are a weekly set of additional missions players can complete to earn extra rewards. These missions can involve various tasks that range in difficulty, such as killing a certain amount of enemies with ranged weapons and finishing missions with no players dying, all the way to more specific ones like completing secondary objectives on a particular level.

To access Contracts, you first need to reach Trust Level 11 on a character, which then lets you use Sire Melk’s Requisitorium (we know, its a mouthful); this kiosk can be found as you walk towards the ship’s center, and can be identified by its distinct glowing green color.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Completing these tasks will earn you the special currency Requisitorium Coins, and completing all the tasks in a given week will net you a large bonus of these coins. These can then be used at the same kiosk to purchase powerful new melee and ranged weapons, as well as Curios, with your options rotating every few hours to a new selection. These items tend to be higher rated and more powerful than the ones on offer in the Armoury Exchange, so it’s worth trying to nab a few from here when you can.

If you have some Requisitorium Coins to spare and want to try your luck, there are also Mystery Acquisitions, which let you spend a small amount of Requisitorium Coins to get a random melee weapon, ranged weapon, or Curio at a random rarity and ranking. This can backfire and give you a low-level item or a huge upgrade, so be sure you want to spend your coins before trying your hand at this option.