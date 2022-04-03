What are Curses in the Chaos Chamber in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

You’ve made it to the Chaos Chamber. This ultimate dungeon gets better every time you go through it. Of course, if you’ve made it this far, taking on normal enemies is pretty simple. If only there was a way to make things a little more difficult so you can really test your skills. That’s where Curses come in. Here is everything you need to know about the Choas Chamber Curses in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Since you spared the life of the Dragon Lord, he takes control of the Chaos Chamber so you can test your skills against new threats of different degrees. While you go through this randomly generating dungeon, the Dragon Lord will make an occasional appearance. When he does, he brings Curses. Of course, you don’t need to choose a Curse. and go on your merry way without the increase in difficulty.

When the Dragon Lord appears, he will have two crystals with him. These crystals will represent different Curses of varying difficulties. The harder the Curse, the better the loot you will get for suffering through it. When you choose a Curse, it sticks with you until you complete your current Chaos Chamber run, so choose carefully. Here are some of the Curses you can come across:

Easy – Rend and Rapture: Non-boss enemies below 15% total health glow blue, and explode into health potions if hit with melee.

Easy – Party Time: Killing an enemy has a 10% chance to cause a lootsplosion. Critical hits guarantee an enemy will lootsplode.

Medium – Break It Up: Enemy damage and fire rate are increased by 30% while near other enemies.

Medium – Workplace Hazards: Non-boss encounters now have additional hazards.

Hard – Rogue Lite: You no longer enter Save Your Soul before dying. All enemies drop health potions upon death.

Hard – Toothless: -75% Critical Hit Damage

These are but some of the many Curses the Dragon Lord has in store for you. Choose wisely and make sure you know what you are getting into before taking on a curse.