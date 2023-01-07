What are Discord’s profile picture dimensions? Answered

Discord is a social media service for gamers to connect with each other, and is the biggest chat service for gamers that exist right now. Like with any social media, you’ll want to represent yourself with a good avatar photo, as it can give a good impression to any mysterious gamer you’ll meet online. Avatars are also a fun method of self-expression, allowing you to represent yourself with something silly or personal to yourself.

As with any avatar you might use, you’ll probably wonder what size your photo has to be for it to look acceptable on Discord. This guide will go over what Discord’s profile picture dimensions are, so you can choose or edit a photo to represent yourself to the highest quality.

What are Discord’s profile picture dimensions?

The recommended size for your profile picture is 128 x 128 pixels. Most pictures of any size will scale down well, as Discord does that for you automatically, and the service will crop out a large, circular portion of your avatar to display. You can also choose GIFs provided by Discord for your profile picture, giving your avatar an extra edge over the competition. However, this feature is only available for those subscribed to Discord Nitro. If you want to show off a cool GIF for your profile picture, you’ll have to cough up some money to do so.

If you are running a server instead, then the size of the server icon will be different. This image will scale down to 512 x 512 pixels, marginally larger than your profile picture but still not too huge. Your Discord Server Banner Background will be 960 x 540 pixels, and your Discord Server Invite Splash Image size will be 1920 x 1080 pixels. Those are all the picture dimensions you’ll need to know while using Discord.