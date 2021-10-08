What are Marks of Fortune in New World?

New World does not have a payment subscription, and for an MMO, that typically means the developers need to find a way to encourage players to buy items in their game. The premium currency in New World is called Marks of Fortune, and you can buy them from the in-game store. If you received an exclusive reward from Amazon Prime, you might have received a few Marks of Fortune that you can use at your leisure.

You’ll be able to find all of the Marks of Fortune tied to your account by clicking the ‘Esc’ key on your keyboard. The larger UI menu should open up on top, and then click the ‘store’ tab. The store is full of various cosmetics you can purchase, and none directly affects any player’s gameplay. It only modifies a character’s appearance. On the top right, you’ll see how many Marks of Fortune you have.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can add more Marks of Fortune to your account by clicking the ‘plus’ symbol. You’ll be able to see all of the available choices you can pick from, and they all require real-world currency to obtain. None of this is needed, though, to improve or impact your gameplay experience. You cannot use the Marks of Fortune in any other way. They only work in the New World cosmetic store.