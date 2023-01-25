What are Passing Renascence used for in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft has never been perfectly clear with a lot of its overarching systems and items over the years. A lot of the time, something that should be thoroughly explained or detailed in-game requires seeking outside sources for more information. It does add to the mystery, but it can also be quite frustrating. Players have been looting items with a coin icon lately called Passing Renascence, which are vague in their description to say the least. Here is what Passing Ranascence are used for in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

What are Passing Renascence in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Passing Renascence drop from activities around the Dragon Isles while you are on the quest Revival Catalyst. They can drop as a single item, or more based on the activity. Some of the ways to obtain Passing Renascence include:

Killing Primalist Invasion rare mobs

Completing any of the weekly events across the Dragon Isles

Completing a Dragonflight dungeon

Killing a Dragonflight raid boss

Winning in PvP

Obtaining Passing Renascence fulfills a single purpose – to increase the percentage bar for completion of the Revival Catalyst quest. Each one awarded will add 10% to the percentage bar for the quest. This is confusing and unique to this quest as most “fill the bar” quests just add to the percentage without any items involved. It is strange to get an item that takes up a slot in your bags for no other purpose.

Where to get the Revival Catalyst quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to acquire the weekly quest to start obtaining Passing Renascence, you first have to unlock it. To begin, you need to pick up the quest Reviving the Machine from Watcher Koranos atop the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken. He is located at 55, 41 in the city hub, way up at the highest point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the quest, fly to the location of the Revival Catalyst at 60, 53 in Tyrhold, and speak to the NPC Antuka next to the machine. This will officially unlock the Revival Catalyst and grant each character on your account a charge to use it.

This same NPC will then offer the weekly quest Revival Catalyst that spans all characters on your account. Completing this quest each week will reward a Renascent Lifeblood legendary item, which adds an additional Revival Catalyst charge for all characters on your account. This machine lets you take any item from Season One in Dragonflight and transform it into tier gear of the equivalent slot. Remember that each character can only hold a maximum of 6 charges of the Revival Catalyst at a time.