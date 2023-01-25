World of Warcraft has done a lot to ease the burden of acquiring tier gear since it was brought back at the end of the Shadowlands expansion. In order to negate some of the extreme bad luck of not getting tier or winning rolls, Blizzard has added the Revival Catalyst to the Dragonflight expansion. This device will allow you to transform any piece of Season One gear into a tier piece of the same slot, and charges can be earned on an account-wide basis that are granted to each character on the account. Here is where to find the Revival Catalyst in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Revival Catalyst Location in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Revival Catalyst is located at coordinates 60, 53 in the Tyrhold area of Thaldraszus. However, you will not be able to use it until you officially unlock it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start the process to unlock the Revival Catalyst, you need to pick up the quest Reviving the Machine from Watcher Koranos atop the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken. He is located at 55, 41 in the city hub way up at the highest point.

Once you have the quest, fly to the location of the Revival Catalyst at 60, 53 in Tyrhold and speak to the NPC Antuka next to the machine. This will officially unlock the Revival Catalyst and grant each of the characters on your account a charge to use it.

Related: World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s 2023 roadmap includes new zones, raids, and more

The NPC will also give you a quest called Revival Catalyst that spans all characters on your account. To complete it, you must partake in group content across the Dragon Isles to fill a percentage bar. Once filled, you can turn this quest in weekly for an additional Revival Catalyst charge for all characters on your account. Keep in mind that each character can only hold a maximum of 6 charges at a time.