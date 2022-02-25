What are pouch items in Elden Ring

Pouch items are useful tools that you can use over the top of your existing ones in Elden Ring. Typically, you have your left and right weapons on your toolbar, your Flask on the bottom, and another inventory item at the top. When you open up your menu, you also have pouch items that you can use at any time. In this guide, we detail what pouch items are in Elden Ring and their importance.

If you’re trying to use pouch items, they can be a little tricky. While you’re standing, you need to click and hold the Y button on your Xbox controller or the triangle button on your PlayStation one. From there, your pouch items will be available on your directional pad. You’ll be able to see and use any of the pouch items you assign yourself during your Elden Ring playthrough.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pouch items are essentially additional items you can use while playing Elden Ring. You can swap them out by going to your in-game screen, moving your icon over to your pouch, and selecting what items you want to put into them. Click the Y or triangle button to then switch items into them, and you’ll be able to move items in and out of your pouch while you’re not in combat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you no longer want to use your pouch items, merely release the Y or triangle button on your controller. The items will disappear again, and you can use the traditional directional pad to move to use your other items. Make sure you’re holding the Y or triangle button when you want to use your pouch items, or you’ll miss the chance, especially during a fight.