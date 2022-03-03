What are Rainbow Stones used for in Elden Ring?

You can find Rainbow Stones all over the Lands Between in Elden Ring. These lightly colored stones don’t serve too much purpose for your daily activities as you work towards becoming the next Elden Lord, but they can provide you with a bit of insight throughout your journey. The way to make the most out of them is to know how to use them. In this guide, we’ll cover what you use the Rainbow Stones for in Elden Ring.

Essentially, these items are used to gauge if a fall will be fatal to your character or not. When you have the item in your inventory, throw it over a cliff or down below you before you make a jump. If the sound the stone makes is high-pitched, there’s a good chance that if your character were to fall from that spot, they would hit the ground and perish. However, if the sound is low, there’s a good chance you’ll survive, and you can safely fall to the ground.

There are ledges and cliffs all over the Lands Between for you to climb and explore. Making sure to recognize you know which ones you can survive is essential, and that will change throughout your adventure as you gain more Vigor and Endurance to make your character stronger. Double-checking a fall with a Rainbow Stone never hurt despite your increased strengths.