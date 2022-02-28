What are Raptor Taxis and where to find them in Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Many new things are just waiting to be discovered in the Cantha region of Guild Wars 2. This long sealed-off nation has advanced tremendously, and it’s not just technology that has advanced. Transport systems have taken a turn for the better, now providing a Raptor Taxis system that is available across the maps. This system provides a wonderful way for players with no mounts or those who are less inclined to run a long distance to travel hands-free.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Raptor Taxis follow an automated pathing to a destination and are completely free to use. You can choose any of the listed places by speaking with the attendant in front of the Raptors, and you’ll automatically be spawned atop a Raptor. Once atop the Raptor, players can choose their speed of progress, either a walk, trot or flat out run. This is perfect for those looking to get a bit of a break between missions. While atop the Taxi Raptor, you can access your inventory, character menu, and chat, meaning that you’ll be able to do various tasks in the travel time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Additionally, if you’re on the Raptor and you see something interesting, or there’s a mission, or you just want to take in the scenery, there’s also an option to take the reins yourself. This means that you effectively take control of the Raptor as if it were your own, and you can guide it for as long as you stay mounted. Once you’ve dismounted, then you’ll need to proceed on foot, mount up, or find another Taxi service nearby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Locating the Raptor Taxis is based on finding the relevant icon on the mini-map or your world map. A yellow pin with a checkered coloring inside is the icon you’re looking for. Raptor Taxis seem to replace a lot of the Waypoint mechanics in Guild Wars 2, as the whole of the Seitung Province only has a total of four Waypoints, and New Kaineng also with only four Waypoints.