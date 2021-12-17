Best moveset for Shiftry in Pokémon Go

Shiftry is a solid Pokémon that we recommend you use in Pokémon Go. It’s a suitable choice for specific Great and Ultra league battles, but you want to make sure you fit it with the right team to get the most out of it. Alongside finding a suitable roster, you also want to teach it the best attacks. This guide will cover the best moveset for Shiftry to learn in Pokémon Go.

Shiftry is a Grass and Dark-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves, but it’s resistant to Dark, Electric, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Psychic, and Water-type attacks. While you can use Shiftry in the Great League, we highly recommend using it in the Ultra League, especially as a shadow Pokémon.

These are all of the moves Shiftry can learn.

Fast moves

Bullet Seed (Grass-type) – 5 damage and 4.3 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Feint Attack (Dark-type) – 6 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Razor Leaf (Grass-type) – 10 damage and 2 energy (5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Snarl (Dark-type) – 5 damage and 4.3 energy (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charge move

Foul Play (Dark-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy

Hurricane (Flying-type) – 110 damage and 65 energy

Leaf Blade (Grass-type) – 70 damage and 35 energy

Leaf Tornado (Grass-type) – 45 damage and 40 energy (50% chance to lower an opponent’s attack by two ranks)

You have a few choices for Shiftry’s fast move. Of the options, we highly recommend you go with snarl. While it might not have the highest damage, it provides the best amount of energy for Shiftry so it can use its charged moves during the critical points in a battle.

For Shiftry’s charged moves, we recommend you go with leaf blade and foul play. Leaf blade is a powerful Grass-type move that does not require too much energy but deals a lot of damage. Alongside it, you have foul play that does the same damage but costs a bit more energy, giving you a few options during your battle.

The best moveset for Shiftry in Pokémon Go is the fast move snarl and the charged moves foul play and leaf blade.