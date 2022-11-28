What are Steel type’s weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Just like every other monster in the world of Pokémon, Steel-type Pokémon like Metagross, Magnezone, and Registeel all have weaknesses that affect both the offensive and defensive sides of fighting. This means that there are Steel-type moves that are weaker against certain Pokémon, and moves that are super effective and much stronger against Steel monsters. So, what weaknesses do Steel-type Pokémon have in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Let’s take a look at what you need to know for both sides of fighting in the Paldea region.

What are Steel type’s weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Steel-type Pokémon have a number of different weaknesses. One of those weaknesses, Fire, makes quite a bit of sense. There are some other weaknesses, though, that you will need to be aware of throughout playing Scarlet and Violet. This is especially true should you attempt to use a Steel-type monster in a playthrough of either Scarlet or Violet.

Let’s start off with defense, and what are moves are stronger against Steel-type Pokémon. Here are the full list of Pokémon type moves that are super effective against Steel types:

Fire

Fighting

Ground

On the offensive side of things, Steel-type moves are half as effective against certain types of Pokémon. Those Pokémon that have that ability are the following types:

Electric

Fire

Water

Steel

Remember, Steel-types moves are half as effective as compared to against other monsters. Unlike with some other Pokémon, there are no monsters that are immune to Steel-type moves.