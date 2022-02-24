What are Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring, and how to get them

The Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring will be essential for finding as you progress through the game. You’ll find that as you attempt to explore off the beaten path in Elden Ring, specific locations will require you to use one to bypass a shield and explore an area. Although, finding Stonesword Keys are a challenge. In this guide, we’ll share what Stonesword Keys are in Elden Ring, and you can get them.

Stonesword Keys will be how you unlock certain areas in the game to explore dungeons or investigate areas you usually could not access. For example, at the beginning of the game, you’ll find a statue that accepts Stonesword Keys before adventuring into the open world. If you give it any of your keys, the barrier surrounding a ruin will lower, allowing you to access, unlocking the Fringefolk’s Grave dungeon. Without a Stonesword Key, this location would not be available to you.

Finding these keys can be challenging, and they’re all over the place. You might find them on corpses sold by NPCs, or you might find them in loot. If you ever have the chance to add a Stonesword Key to your collection, save it for when you’re ready to dive into a dungeon. These locations are challenging, so if you’re struggling at these locations, we recommend returning to them after you’ve leveled up and taken down the other bosses.