The big mechanic happening in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the introduction of Tera types. A Pokémon with a specific Tera type will boost specific attack types and change the Pokémon’s overall type. For example, if you have a Water-type Pokémon and have it become a Rock Tera Type, it will become a Rock-type, with the weaknesses of that form. There are several wild Pokémon and Tera Raid Pokémon with specific Tera types, but you can change those. Here’s what you need to know about how to change a Pokémon’s Tera type in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to change Tera type in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

This mechanic is locked behind story progression. You will need to make your way to Medali city, and defeat the Gym Leader at this location. This will be the Normal-type Gym Leader, whose Pokémon are all around level 35. If your Pokémon have not reached this level, we recommend working on the other Gym Leaders and training them to reach this point in the game.

Related: How to defeat Gym Leader Kofu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you defeat the Gym Leader, you want to return to the restaurant where you had the Gym battle. It’s a location called Treasure Eatery, and you need to make your way to the far back to the bar to the chef. The chef will ask if you want to change the Tera type of your Pokémon. Speak with them, and they will share that they can create a special dish to change a Pokémon’s Tera Type. However, the dish requires 50 Tera Shards of the type of dish you want to make to create it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Whenver you have enough shards, bring them to this location, and you can change the Tera type of any Pokémon you’ve captured.