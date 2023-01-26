What are the file size upload limits on Discord? Answered

Discord is not only a good way to talk to friends, but it’s an easy way to share pictures, videos, and other content through their uploading system. This eliminates having to upload the file onto another service and then linking it to your friend. However, you can’t upload just anything to Discord. You are restricted to their file limit, which can differ depending if you’re a Nitro subscriber or not. So the question is, what are the file size upload limits on Discord?

Discord’s file size limits

If you’re not a Nitro member, you will only be able to upload is 8MB. So if you want to share a video clip or a file, you most likely won’t be able to do so since those will most likely be bigger than the file size limit. If you want to get a bigger file size limit, you can subscribe to Discord Nitro or have it gifted to you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two plans you can subscribe to. The first one is Nitro Basic which costs $2.99/month or $29.99/year. The Basic plan gives you 50MB uploads, allows you to use custom emojis anywhere, and give you a special Nitro badge. The second plan is regular Nitro, which costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year. Nitro gives you 500 MB, allowing you to use private server emojis anywhere, HD video streaming, custom profiles, and more. The Nitro plan ensures that you will be able to upload almost anything you can to Discord without having to resort to compressing a file or uploading it on a cloud server such as Google Drive or One Drive. So if you can afford it, the Nitro plan is the way to go. But if you only need a few extra MB and don’t care for the extras that the regular plan provides, Nitro Basic should do you just fine.