Charcadet is a new Pokémon appearing in the Paldea region for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The adorable Pokémon is a Fire-type, and it is the starting Pokémon of a likely favored Pokémon duo, Armarouge or Ceruledge. Depending on if you have Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet, it will vary what final evolution you will receive. Before you worry about evolving it, you will need to find Charcadet. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Charcadet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Charcadet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Charcadet is a tricky Pokémon to encounter. Although it has multiple regions and locations it can appear, it is a rare spawn. You may have to search various areas throughout Paldea to find it, and even if you’re in the correct location, there’s a chance it won’t spawn for you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Based on Charcadet’s Pokédex entry and where it can be found throughout the region, it’s in nearly every location, except for the far north, in the ice region of Glasedo Mountain, Montenevera, and North Province Area Three. You want to avoid these locations but search nearly everywhere else. The problem with finding Charcadet is it is a rare spawn, so it all comes down to luck and patience to catch this Pokémon.

Charcadet is a Fire-type Pokémon. It can evolve into Armarouge if you Pokémon Scarlet. If you have Pokémon Violet, it will become Ceruledge. As Armarouge, it is a Fire and Psychic-type, and Ceruledge is a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon. Pokémon Violet players might want to avoid grabbing Ceruledge for their team if they already have Fuecoco, which can become a Fire and Ghost-type for its final evolution.