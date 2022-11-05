What are the gold PokéStops in Pokémon Go?

There’s a new type of PokéStop appearing in Pokémon Go. Some players are encountering a gold PokéStop that occurs following the Dratini Community Day Classic Event. These are drastically different from the blue ones that appear throughout the game already, and they’re not owned by team rocket. Here’s what you need to know about the gold PokéStops in Pokémon Go.

Why are there gold PokéStops in Pokémon Go?

Right now, we’re not too clear why gold PokéStops are appearing. However, we believe it is due to some private event that Niantic is doing. It seems that players are being introduced to a new Pokémon and someone from the Pladea region, Jacq, whom Professor Willow shows off to players following the conclusion of the Community Day Classic event.

The gold PokéStops also reward players with a unique item, the “???” gold coins. Because these items have question marks and don’t actively do anything, we’re not quite sure how they work. However, they might have to do with a handful of leaks from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and the coin-based Pokémon associated with them.

Earlier in the day, before the gold PokéStops appeared, the PokeMiners discovered a coin-based Pokémon, which had been hinted at in previous Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailers. The Pokémon had a 3D model but nothing else. It’s also showing up behind players and leakers behind Pokémon Scarlet and Violet believe that those who play the game need to collect these coins to evolve it. This might be the same for Pokémon Go, but nothing has happened now, so we’re not too sure.

We’ll update this page when we learn more about the coin-based Pokémon and the gold PokéStops.