Gimmighoul has made its way to Pokémon Go. This is a Pokémon that covets treasure, and is on the hunt for multiple coins that players could find throughout the Paldea region. For Pokémon Go players who want to add this Pokémon to their connection, there’s a small catch to this entire process, which might prevent some players from finding one. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch Gimmighoul in Pokémon Go.

How to find a Gimmighoul in Pokémon Go

The only way for Gimmighoul to spawn in your Pokémon Go game is to have a Coin Bag. This item works similarly to incense, where you place it on your character, drawing Gimmighoul to your location. The item works for a short time, and you should encounter a handful of Gimmighoul while you have this item on you. However, once the item disappears, you must use another one to encounter Gimmighoul.

The only way to get a Coin Bag is to send a Postcard you’ve collected from Pokémon Go and send it to your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet game. This means you need to connect your Pokémon Go and Nintendo account. When you do this, you can send a Postcard you’ve collected from visiting PokéStops and have it go to your Scarlet and Violet account. You’ll receive a Coin Bag and a Golden Lure each time you do this. The Coin Bag is how you find Gimmighoul in the wild, and the Golden Lure is how you turn PokéStops into Golden Pokémon Stops, giving you Gimmighoul Coins.

You can only send a Postcard to your Scarlet and Violet account once a day, meaning it might take some time before you can find a suitable Gimmighoul or have enough Gimmighoul Coins to evolve it.