Following Pokémon Go’s Dratini’s Community Day Classic, a new Pokémon appears near players with hints towards Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Following the conclusion of Pokémon Go’s Community Day Classic for Dratini, a few changes are happening in the game that hint at what will be arriving to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which releases in less than two weeks. These changes could have to do with the upcoming major release. Gold PokéStops are appearing, and a new Pokémon is showing up, which had already been datamined by the PokeMiners team earlier today.

Dratini’s Community Day Classic appears on November 5 from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone. After this concludes, Gold PokéStops and a mysterious Pokémon appear behind players. Alongside these events, Professor Willow introduces Jacq to players from Paldea.

It turns out that when players spin the Gold PokéStops, they reward coins, but they have ???? Attached are them, which don’t have anything to do with what players can do now. We don’t know how this ties into the game, but they might have to do with a handful of leaks that have been happening for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Supposedly, the coin-based Pokémon will appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and has appeared in the background of other Scarlet and Violet trailers. It might work similarly to Spiritomb, where players can catch the base form of this Pokémon, and then they can evolve it, supposedly. Unfortunately, we don’t have all the details as we do not have a game copy, but this has been shared through the leaks. We’ll have to learn more when the game officially releases.

We’re still learning what’s happening with the current game following the Community Day Classic event. However, you can check out the video shared by the PokeMiners team, provided by a community member, W4RLOCKK.