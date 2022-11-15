What are the lyrics to “I’m Here” in Sonic Frontiers? Full lyrics

Sonic the Hedgehog games are known for being a bit hit or miss in terms of their quality, but one thing nearly all fans can agree on is that the series has some absolutely smashing music. Whether that’s “Escape from the City” from Sonic Adventure 2, the Sonic Heroes title track, or really anything from 2016’s Sonic Mania, there are plenty of Sonic tracks fans have come to know and love. The blue blur’s newest outing Sonic Frontiers continues that trend with the track “I’m Here,” the main theme for Sonic Frontiers performed by Merry Kirk-Holmes of To Octavia. Here are the official lyrics to “I’m Here.”

I’m Here by Merry Kirk-Holmes Lyrics in Sonic Frontiers

Follow me

I’m standing on the border of everything

Listen close

Can you hear the spirits sing

Lost messages of long ago?

Leave the life you knew before

See a new world worth fighting for

Find the truth of who I’m meant to become

Another path I must now walk on

I’m here

Reaching far across these new frontiers

With my life I fight this fear

In my hands I hold the ones I love

Walk forward through the cold dawn

Always to new horizons

Come with me

We’ll travel through the trials and tragedy

Rest and bloom

Can you hear the spirits shout

Their secrets in their melodies?

Dream, explore the mysteries

Break, a new life is revealed to me

Once again we’ll start our story anew

Don’t be afraid, I will be with you

I’m here

Reaching far across these new frontiers

With my life I fight this fear

In my hands I hold the ones I love

Walk forward through the cold dawn

Always to new horizons

Standing here

The way ahead’s becoming clear

All across these new frontiers

In my hands I hold the ones I love

Walk forward through the cold dawn

Always to new horizons