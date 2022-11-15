What are the lyrics to “I’m Here” in Sonic Frontiers? Full lyrics
For when you feel that urge to singalong to another Sonic jam.
Sonic the Hedgehog games are known for being a bit hit or miss in terms of their quality, but one thing nearly all fans can agree on is that the series has some absolutely smashing music. Whether that’s “Escape from the City” from Sonic Adventure 2, the Sonic Heroes title track, or really anything from 2016’s Sonic Mania, there are plenty of Sonic tracks fans have come to know and love. The blue blur’s newest outing Sonic Frontiers continues that trend with the track “I’m Here,” the main theme for Sonic Frontiers performed by Merry Kirk-Holmes of To Octavia. Here are the official lyrics to “I’m Here.”
Related: What are the lyrics to “Undefeatable” in Sonic Frontiers? Full lyrics
I’m Here by Merry Kirk-Holmes Lyrics in Sonic Frontiers
Follow me
I’m standing on the border of everything
Listen close
Can you hear the spirits sing
Lost messages of long ago?
Leave the life you knew before
See a new world worth fighting for
Find the truth of who I’m meant to become
Another path I must now walk on
I’m here
Reaching far across these new frontiers
With my life I fight this fear
In my hands I hold the ones I love
Walk forward through the cold dawn
Always to new horizons
Come with me
We’ll travel through the trials and tragedy
Rest and bloom
Can you hear the spirits shout
Their secrets in their melodies?
Dream, explore the mysteries
Break, a new life is revealed to me
Once again we’ll start our story anew
Don’t be afraid, I will be with you
I’m here
Reaching far across these new frontiers
With my life I fight this fear
In my hands I hold the ones I love
Walk forward through the cold dawn
Always to new horizons
Standing here
The way ahead’s becoming clear
All across these new frontiers
In my hands I hold the ones I love
Walk forward through the cold dawn
Always to new horizons