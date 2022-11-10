What are the Undefeatable lyrics in Sonic Frontiers? Answered
Another absolute banger from the Sonic games.
Through all of the ups and downs of the Sonic the Hedgehog series, there is always one constant, the series almost always has really good music. Through the years, there is almost always at least a couple of standout rock tracks that get fans excited and running to a music streaming service to add it to a playlist. This is the case with the song that plays during the first titan boss battle of the game, Giganto. The song is called Undefeatable, and Kellin Quinn from Sleeping With Sirens sings and helped write it. Here are the lyrics for it.
Related: How to defeat Giganto in Sonic Frontiers
Undefeatable by Kellin Quinn lyrics in Sonic Frontiers
I’m hanging on to the other side
I won’t give up ’til the end of me
Welcome to the mind of a different kind
Where we’ve been growing slowly
Think I’m on eleven, but I’m on a nine
Guess you don’t really know me
Running from the past is a losing game
It never brings you glory
Been down this road before
Already know this story
Face your fear
Face your fear
It’s time to face your fear
Cause when your time has come and gone
I’ll be the one to carry on
You can throw me to the wolves
Cause I am undefeatable
I’m hanging on to the other side
I won’t give up ’til the end of me
I’m what you get when the stars collide
Now face it, you’re just an enemy
(woah, woah)
You’re crossing the line
(woah, woah)
Now we’ve run out of time
(woah, woah)
I’ll take what is mine
And when the story ends
It becomes a part of me
I give it what it takes
I’ll find another way
I use to never know
But now it’s crystal clear
This feeling’s just a ghost
It’s time to face your fear
Cause when your time has come and gone
I’ll be the one to carry on
You can throw me to the wolves
Cause I am undefeatable
I’m hanging on to the other side
I won’t give up ’til the end of me
I’m what you get when the stars collide
Now face it, you’re just an enemy
I’m hanging on to the other side (the other side)
I won’t give up ’til the end of me (end of me)
I’m what you get when the stars collide (stars collide)
Now face it, you’re just an enemy
Welcome to the mind of a different kind
We’ve been growing slowly
Think I’m on eleven, but I’m on a nine
Guess you don’t really know me
Running from the past is a losing game
It never brings you glory
Been down this road before
Already know this story