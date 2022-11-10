What are the Undefeatable lyrics in Sonic Frontiers? Answered

Through all of the ups and downs of the Sonic the Hedgehog series, there is always one constant, the series almost always has really good music. Through the years, there is almost always at least a couple of standout rock tracks that get fans excited and running to a music streaming service to add it to a playlist. This is the case with the song that plays during the first titan boss battle of the game, Giganto. The song is called Undefeatable, and Kellin Quinn from Sleeping With Sirens sings and helped write it. Here are the lyrics for it.

Undefeatable by Kellin Quinn lyrics in Sonic Frontiers

I’m hanging on to the other side

I won’t give up ’til the end of me

Welcome to the mind of a different kind

Where we’ve been growing slowly

Think I’m on eleven, but I’m on a nine

Guess you don’t really know me

Running from the past is a losing game

It never brings you glory

Been down this road before

Already know this story

Face your fear

Face your fear

It’s time to face your fear

Cause when your time has come and gone

I’ll be the one to carry on

You can throw me to the wolves

Cause I am undefeatable

I’m hanging on to the other side

I won’t give up ’til the end of me

I’m what you get when the stars collide

Now face it, you’re just an enemy

(woah, woah)

You’re crossing the line

(woah, woah)

Now we’ve run out of time

(woah, woah)

I’ll take what is mine

And when the story ends

It becomes a part of me

I give it what it takes

I’ll find another way

I use to never know

But now it’s crystal clear

This feeling’s just a ghost

It’s time to face your fear

Cause when your time has come and gone

I’ll be the one to carry on

You can throw me to the wolves

Cause I am undefeatable

I’m hanging on to the other side

I won’t give up ’til the end of me

I’m what you get when the stars collide

Now face it, you’re just an enemy

I’m hanging on to the other side (the other side)

I won’t give up ’til the end of me (end of me)

I’m what you get when the stars collide (stars collide)

Now face it, you’re just an enemy

Welcome to the mind of a different kind

We’ve been growing slowly

Think I’m on eleven, but I’m on a nine

Guess you don’t really know me

Running from the past is a losing game

It never brings you glory

Been down this road before

Already know this story