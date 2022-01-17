What are the minimum PC requirements/recommended specs for Elder Scrolls Online 2022

Perhaps you’re interested in playing Elder Scrolls Online, but don’t have a console at the ready, or perhaps you do have a console, but want to customize your experience with add-ons. Regardless of why, you definitely need to make sure if you meet the minimum PC and Mac requirements for Elder Scrolls Online, so here are the specs.

The specs, which can also be found here, are on the more forgiving side when compared to other modern titles. Part of this is attributed to the fact that ESO has been active since 2014, and part of this is good design on the developers’ part. Easier to attain specs means more players can play, after all. Here’s the chart:

PC Minimum System Requirements:

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit Processor : Intel® Core i3 540 or AMD A6-3620 or higher

: Intel® Core i3 540 or AMD A6-3620 or higher System RAM : 3GB

: 3GB Hard Disk Space: 85GB free HDD space

85GB free HDD space GPU: Direct X 11.0 compliant video card with 1GB RAM (NVIDIA® GeForce® 460 / AMD Radeon™ 6850) or higher

Direct X 11.0 compliant video card with 1GB RAM (NVIDIA® GeForce® 460 / AMD Radeon™ 6850) or higher Sound: DirectX compatible sound card

DirectX compatible sound card Internet: Internet Broadband Connection

Mac Minimum System Requirements

Operating System: Mac® High Sierra v 10.13

Mac® High Sierra v 10.13 Model: Mid-2017 Macs and Newer

Mid-2017 Macs and Newer GPU Memory: At least 4 GB

At least 4 GB Hard Disk Space: 85 GB free HDD space

85 GB free HDD space Internet Broadband Connection

If you meet those minimums, you’re good to go! If you want to see what the recommended specs are, here you go:

PC Recommended System Requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel® Core i5 2300 or AMD FX4350

Intel® Core i5 2300 or AMD FX4350 System RAM: 8GB

8GB Hard Disk Space: 85GB free HDD space

85GB free HDD space GPU: Direct X 11.0 compliant video card with 2GB RAM (NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 750 or AMD Radeon™ HD 7850) or higher

Direct X 11.0 compliant video card with 2GB RAM (NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 750 or AMD Radeon™ HD 7850) or higher Sound: DirectX compatible sound card

DirectX compatible sound card Internet: Internet Broadband Connection

The requirements are subject to change, so if they do, we’ll be sure to update them here.