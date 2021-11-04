What are the new KK Slider songs in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

Fans of KK Slider in Aniaml Crossing New Horizons are in for a treat, as the 2.0.0 will be introducing 12 new songs from the game’s most famous musician. As usual, it is possible to collect copies of all the songs that you can then play on your musical equipment.

To get your hands on the new tracks, you will need to visit the Nook Shopping terminal in the Resident Services building, which will feature a different song each day. Be warned, there are now over 100 KK Sliders song in the game, so getting the exact one you want might prove difficult.

At the moment, 10 of the new songs coming to the game have names, listed below, but two of them are currently unknown and we will most likely need to wait for a future event or update to find out what they are.

Chillwave

K.K. Bashment

K.K. Break

K.K. Chorinho

K.K. Dub

K.K. Fuge

K.K. Hip Hop

K.K. Lovers

K.K. Polka

K.K. Slack-key

Unknown Song 1

Unknown Song 2

KK Slider will also be willing to visit your island and play concerts, so you can put in song requests for his best songs if you wish. He will arrive ever Saturday, so you can treat yourself and the rest of the villagers to a little concert near the square.