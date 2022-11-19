What are the ominous black stakes for in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

There are ominous stakes scattered throughout the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You might encounter them while traveling the region, and they seem to hold a significant purpose in the game. If you pull them from the ground, they don’t do anything. At least, not immediately. Here’s what you need to know about the ominous black stakes are for in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What are the ominous black stakes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

These stakes are significant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These are how you unlock the sealed-away legendary Pokémon that you can encounter later in the game. There are multiple stakes for each of the legendary Pokémon, meaning you will need to travel throughout the Paldea region to find each one, pull them from the ground, and unlock their seal. Whenever you see these stakes, pull them from the ground, and collect them all.

Related: How to make Koraidon and Miraidon swim in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

These stakes are all over the region, so tracking them down will be difficult. You might find yourself overwhelmed with trying to find them. We recommend doing this if you’ve unlocked more of the abilities for Koraidon and Miraidon as you progress through the Titans with Arven. It will make it easier to explore the region as they unlock more traversal abilities, giving you a chance to explore more areas that might have been blocked off for you to explore.

When you’ve collected all the stakes for these Pokémon, you should be able to acquire them. Again, this will be closer to the end of your game, so don’t worry about the stakes too much while exploring Paldea. Still, pulling them from the ground is a good idea.