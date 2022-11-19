Swimming might prevent you from reaching certain parts of the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a fundamental skill that you need to teach to Koraidon and Miraidon, depending on what version of the game you purchased. Regardless of the version, these two Pokémon unlock their skills similarly. Here’s what you need to know about how to make Koraidon and Miraidon swim in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to teach Koraidon and Miraidon to swim in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It all comes down to taking down the Titan Pokémon in the Path of Legends storyline of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You want to defeat the Open Sky Titan, which you can find on the southwest part of the map in the Paldea region. This will be a Flying-type Pokémon, which means you want to use Pokémon that will be effective against it, such as Electric, Ice, and Rock-type Pokémon and moves. Electric, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon will resist any Flying-type attacks it uses.

Related: How to evolve Capsakid into Scovillain in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

We were able to defeat this Pokémon when our Pokémon in their 20s, but you might want to be closer to level 30 or so to make sure you can defeat it. Similar to the other Titans in Paldea, there will be two phases to fighting it. Upon defeating the Pokémon, a cutscene will play out, and Koraidon and Miradion will have one of Arven’s sandwiches that they eat to power up. It will restore some of their power, allowing them to swim. We have confirmed that the Sky Titan Pokémon does this, and you will need to seek it out to unlock this ability.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve completed this Sky Titan, you can begin swimming while riding Koraidon and Miradion at your leisure.